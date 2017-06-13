Slow Food Taco Challenge taking over Resurfaced Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - It may be Taco Tuesday, but you can keep the trend going this weekend thanks to Slow Food Bluegrass.

The organization is teaming up with Resurfaced to host the second annual Slow Food Taco Challenge.

The event promotes local, fresh ingredients from ten of the city's best restaurants. You’ll get to vote for your favorite taco, dip, and best vegetarian taco. There will also be ice cream.



Your dining can make a difference, too. All of the proceeds benefit Slow Food's garden grant program for local schools.

"It's a way for people to reconnect with their food and where it comes from. Starting with the kids is such a great place to start by introducing that education from an early start and making that connection of this is how food is grown,” Summer Auerbach with Slow Food Bluegrass said.

The Slow Food Taco Challenge runs from 12:00-4:00 p.m. June 17. It's at the Resurfaced lot at the corner of Shelby and Liberty. Admission is free, and then you can taste each dish for $3.

© 2017 WHAS-TV