LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--If you plan to go out sledding, Metro Public Works are warning you to be careful!

They say stay off sledding hills unless there's 2-to-3 inches of snow on the hill.

You should also look out for rocks, be careful to avoid traffic, and stay bundled up.

You can check out the full list of Metro Parks' rules and tips plus a list of good sledding hills here.