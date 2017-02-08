Six months after Wicker's death, no decision in case

Darnell Wicker memorial (photo: WHAS11) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The shooting investigation into Darnell Wicker continues in Louisville. His family gathered back at the scene as Wednesday marks six months to the day since his death.

Wicker is the man police said was holding a tree saw when he exited an apartment in south Louisville in 2016. Detectives say he ignored commands and was shot and killed within seconds.

Danielle Cleveland, Wicker's daughter said, “Six months is a very long time to be waiting for an answer in regards to what happened to our father.”

Police were called to the Broadleaf Apartments in August of 2016 for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after police arrived, body camera footage shows Wicker exiting the apartment, holding a tree saw down by his side. LMPD officers Beau Gadegaard and Taylor Banks said Wicker ignored commands to drop the tool. They shot and killed him.

Karen Ndiaye, Darnell Wicker's ex-wife said, “Did Darnell deserve to die in such a way? He was a kind and loving man, a father, a grandfather, an uncle a brother and a friend.”

Dominique Wicker, Wicker's daughter read from a poem, “A friend we could turn to when times were good or bad, one of our greatest blessings, a man that we called our dad.”

At the gathering, there was reflection, poems, hugs, tears but also frustration as Cleveland adds, “We want to know why we are still waiting, what is taking so long?”

The family's attorney, Adam Gerhardstein, referenced a still image from Officer Taylor Banks’ body camera on the night of the shooting, calling it a key piece in this case. He says Wicker was never aggressive and was inches away from his tool bucket.

“The prosecutor's office has it. It's vitally important evidence and it’s evidence you don't have in every case. So we trust that they're taking what they're seeing in the video very seriously and using that to guide their investigation,” Attorney Gerhardstein said.

LMPD placed Gadegaard and Banks on administrative reassignment, released body camera footage and turned its investigation over to the Commonwealth Attorney.

Wicker's family said the longer the wait, the longer the pain.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office told WHAS11, “The Darnell Wicker case is undergoing a thorough investigation, and when the results are available, we will contact the family first and then a public statement will follow.”

