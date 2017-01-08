Six-foot python rescued from house fire

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- No word yet on what caused a fire at a home in New Albany where crews rescued a six-foot python.

Firefighters were putting out a house fire in the 1700 block of Elm Street when they found the snake closed inside a room.



Battalion Chief Matt Bower tells us the closed door likely saved the snake's life.

He says the critter was directly in the path of the fire but the door blocked the flames.

"A closed door makes all the difference in the world as far as fire travel and smoke and blocking that, so luckily he had the door closed and the snake survived,” Bower said.

The four people inside the burning home were able to get out safely.