Site once proposed for new VA sold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A 100-acre stretch of farmland in eastern Jefferson County along the Gene Snyder that was once a proposed site for the new VA hospital has a new owner and a big development is set for it.

Our news partners at Louisville Business First report the St. Joseph Catholic Orphan Society has sold the property on Factory Lane to the Jefferson Development Group for nearly $12 million.



The land was once considered as a possible site for a new VA hospital.

The farm sits between LaGrange Road and Old Henry Road.



Original plans for land show nearly 1,800 apartments in multiple buildings, including a senior living facility.



The development could also include an office building, health club, restaurants, retail space--even sports courts and park space.



St. Joseph tells Business First the money from the sale will allow them to reinvest in its programs and services.

