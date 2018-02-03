Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - An early morning car accident has left one dead and one in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call on the collision at 4 a.m. on Saturday. The accident was in the 2700 block of Algonquin Parkway.

An initial investigation by officers indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver, an unnamed male, sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene, officers reported. The passenger, also an unnamed male, was transported to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.

