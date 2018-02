A controversial proposal may raise energy bills.

According to MetroSafe, a car struck a telephone pole in the 14000 block of Dixie Highway this morning.

That accident has knocked out power to residents in the area.

According to LG&E, around 4,000 people are without power. The estimated restoration time is 10:00am.

There is no word on what caused the accident and there have not been any reports of injuries.

