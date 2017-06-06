Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park ceremony, basketball clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 News has learned new details about the special partnership between a popular South Louisville park, Nike and hometown R&B star Bryson Tiller.

Wyandotte Park’s basketball courts have been renovated thanks to Nike and Tiller.

Wednesday, Tiller will be on hand to help celebrate the improvements and there will also be a youth basketball clinic on all three courts at the park. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The park is located at 1104 Beecher Street in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Tiller grew up in the area and is celebrating the release of his No. 1 album in the country, True to Self.

He will perform later Wednesday night at a sold-out pop-up show at the Mercury Ballroom.

Fans who were not able to purchase tickets to that special show, he will return home on Sep. 16 at the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets are currently on sale.





© 2017 WHAS-TV