Simple technology to help you save money

WHAS11 News in on your side, helping you save money. As technology changes, there are new and different ways to pinch pennies. Sure you can still save money clipping coupons, but if you stop there, you’re losing.

1) INVISIBLE HAND

If you’re buying online, do you know you’re getting the best price? Invisible Hand is an add-on to your web browser. Once installed, it will help you find the best deal. Say you’re looking for a new camera, and you go to the B&H website to look at one. Invisible hand automatically pops up giving you other websites with different prices. On electronics, you can sometimes save hundreds of dollars. If you want to install Invisible Hand, click on this link to visit the company website.

2) IBOTTA

This is a smartphone app that allows you to earn cash back on in-store and mobile purchases once you verify you made the purchase. Just go on the app, choose your store, and then look for cash back on the things you need. When you get home from the store, take a picture of the receipt and share it with Ibotta. You can store your cash back on the app until you want to cash out. You can download this in your phone’s app store.

3) GOODBUDGET

This app for your phone will help you not spend as much money to begin with. In today’s digital age, it can be hard to know how much money you’re spending and where. You may be paying with cash, credit, debit, PayPal, the list goes on... GoodBudget lets you set a budget and keep track of all your spending. When you make a purchase, just log in and update that specific envelope. You can have several family members in the same group, everyone knows how much money is left in each category. The app even tells you when if you’re on track to overspend for the month. You can download this in your phone’s app store.

