Simmons College remembers MLK's life, legacy (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- To understand Dr. Martin Luther King's call to not judge people by the color of their skin, but by their content of their character, look no further than Pamela Gadson.

"I would have never thought I would go from the pit to the palace. It's an honor to be here," she told WHAS11.

We first met Gadson in 2013 where she was a volunteer and regular at Louisville's homeless shelter Wayside Christian Mission. A self-described alcohol and drug addict then, Gadson is now a full-time student at Simmons College, graduating in May. Her dream of turning her life around has come true.

"It has come true and there's more yet to be seen," she said.

For the fourth year, Simmons College has held this gala to honor the civil right works Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. strived and died for. Simmons College President Kevin Cosby is remembering his time with King who made several visits to Louisville, including in 1967 and his fight for fair housing.

"He was a phenomenal American and he not only changed America. He was a global citizen and his shadow of his influence is felt all across the world," Cosby said.

Gadson is still feeling King's influence. She says there is work that still needs to be done for racial and social justice. But, in the 50 years since King's death, she's hopeful for the future and brighter days.

"We need to be great leaders. Martin Luther King was a leader and anybody can be a leader. Anybody can be a leader. You don't have to have a title to be a leader," Gadson said.

