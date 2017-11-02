Silver Alert issued for IN man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man in Indiana.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s office is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Clinton, Indiana, 92 miles west of Indianapolis.

Gary Fitch is an 61-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black t-shirt and khaki jeans.

He was last seen Thursday November 2, 2017 at 6:30 pm in Clinton, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee plate 570DD06.

If you have any information on Gary Fitch, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s office at 765-492-3737 or 911.

