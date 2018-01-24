Silver alert issued for Anderson, Indiana woman

A Silver Alert has been declared in Indiana for a missing woman.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lynette Jackson. She is a 56-year-old female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 4'11'' and 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue plaid peacoat with a hood on January 20, 2018 in Anderson, Indiana. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or to call 911.

