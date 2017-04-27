Shots fired during police intervention, none injured

LMPD police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Around 5:30 Thursday morning officers from the St. Matthews Police Department responded to a report of an armed man inside a home in the 3900 block of Staebler Avenue.

Upon arriving on scene officers instructed the man to drop his weapon and when he refused to do so one of the officers fired shots. No one was injured.

The LMPD Integrity Unit is investigating the incident as part of standard procedure.



The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The subject was taken into custody. It is still unknown if the man lived at the location or if he was a guest.

