Shopper handcuffed after speaking against Mall St. Matthews rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Searched and harassed for no reason, that's what one Louisville man says he witnessed at Mall St. Matthews. He says when he spoke up, he was put in handcuffs.

Ty Adams says he was at Mall St. Matthews Saturday afternoon when he saw security guards approach two Chinese Campbellsville University students and asked for their ID's, Adams says the guards harassed the students.

The university tells WHAS11 that those students are upset over the situation and were even asked for their passports and told to leave. The mall is now disputing those claims.

Mall St. Matthews officials say security explained to Ty Adams why they were stopping the students since the rules for underage shoppers which takes effect Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m., they say Adams was aggressive.

He denies that and says he couldn't just watch those international students stand in confusion and disbelief as he states, “I think the policy of stopping anyone that looks under 25 is a very poor policy and again it has to be bad for business.”

Adams says he was with his wife at Mall St. Matthews Saturday afternoon when he saw two Campbellsville University students in distress as he explains, “My wife and I were standing at Williams Sonoma about to buy some gift certificates for some friends and I looked out and saw these kids getting harassed and looking terrified.”

Adams went to check on the students who are from China, he details, “I simply went over and asked them if they were okay and they pointed at the security personnel and said we don't understand – why would they ask us for our ID, we're just here shopping?”

The mall along with Oxmoor Center have implemented parental guidance programs after a disturbance back in December 2015, it caused Mall St. Matthews to shut down.

The rules are in place Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m., where shoppers 17 and under must have a guardian present and adequate ID.

The mall says it stops shoppers who look like they may be on the cusp of the age requirements.

Adams explains, “I was never asked to leave, I just was told you're coming with us and I got slapped with handcuffs put on.”

Adams says when he spoke up, he was placed in cuffs by security guards and two off duty LMPD officers. Mall St. Matthews says his behavior to the guard was disruptive and dangerous.

Campbellsville University says many of its international students visit the mall often on weekends but this was the first time any of their students have had any issues.

Adams was detained but not taken to jail, he says he was not disrupted and his family wont' be shopping at either Oxmoor or Mall St. Matthews since they are owned by the same company.



Mall St. Matthews released a statement regarding the incident:

Mall St. Matthews has a Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program in place that requires all shopping center guests under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The PGR program aims to provide a comfortable, family-friendly shopping experience for everyone. When the Mall St. Matthews security team attempted to explain the program to Mr. Adams, he became verbally and physically aggressive. His disruptive, dangerous behavior jeopardized the safety of our security team and that is not tolerated at the shopping center.

Mall St. Matthews strives to create a safe, inclusive environment for our community and the well-being of our shoppers and retailers is our number one priority.

Campbellsville University also released a statement:

The students are fine but are upset about the situation. We understand the need for security by the mall company, but the students felt targeted and weren’t given any information for why they needed to show mall security their identification. Many groups of our international students travel to St. Matthews on the weekend, and with Campbellsville University being in the top ten for most international students in the south with over 900 International students, this is the first incident we’ve had involving mall security at St. Matthews.

Based on information that was conveyed to us by the students, they were asked by mall security for their identification, so the students showed them their school ID. Mall security told them that the school ID wasn’t adequate and asked the students for their passports. The students said they had left them in their dorm rooms on campus (in Campbellsville), but they had taken a photo of the passports on their phones and showed security the photos instead. Mall security told them that that wasn’t good enough and asked the students to leave. It was at this moment that Mr. Adams came forward to talk to the security and assist the students. Mr. Adams was then arrested and removed from the building as the students were escorted out.

© 2017 WHAS-TV