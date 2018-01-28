Shop Local Ky. shirts raise more than $110K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A t-shirt company that stepped up to help victims affected by the Marshall County High School shooting has reached a milestone.

Shop Local Kentucky produced “Kentucky Strong” t-shirts where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Marshall Strong Fund which will then go to survivors.

So far, the company has raised more than $110,000 with the sales of the shirts.

Co-owner Rick Paynter said the t-shirt sale was a no-brainer.

“So we did the Kentucky Strong design and 100 percent of the proceeds are going to benefit the victims of the Marshall County shootings. We felt like we kind of needed to do something and this is a tangible way for people to give back and get a cool shirt in the meantime,” he said.

