Shooting victim found at 7th, Chestnut streets

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 10:46 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, a shooting victim was found at 7th and Chestnut streets.

The reported shooting happened in the 900 block of West Broadway, according to MetroSafe.

The male shooting victim was talking and sitting up at 7th and Chestnut streets. 

 

