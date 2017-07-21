Shooting victim found at 7th, Chestnut streets

Construction workers say a man pulled up at 7th and Chestnut saying he needed help and that he was shot. (Photo: Chris Williams)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, a shooting victim was found at 7th and Chestnut streets.

The reported shooting happened in the 900 block of West Broadway, according to MetroSafe.

The male shooting victim was talking and sitting up at 7th and Chestnut streets.

Shooting investigation underway at 7th / Chestnut @whas11 pic.twitter.com/9AiR4wNuNm — Derrick Rose WHAS11 (@WHAS11DRose) July 21, 2017

