Shooting on S. 39th St. leaves one in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of South 39th Street around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to officials.

Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then taken to University Hospital.

The victim appears to have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there are no suspects at this time.

If you have information related to this incident you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

