Shock probation denied for Fern Creek school shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The teen convicted of shooting a student at Fern Creek High School in September 2014 will remain in prison.
A judge recently denied 19-year-old Andre Banks’ request for shock probation.
Banks’ probation was revoked earlier this year after prosecutors say he was found in possession of a handgun while on probation.
He remains in prison serving an 18-year sentence.
