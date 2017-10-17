WHAS
Shock probation denied for Fern Creek school shooter

WHAS11 News , WHAS 4:35 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The teen convicted of shooting a student at Fern Creek High School in September 2014 will remain in prison.

A judge recently denied 19-year-old Andre Banks’ request for shock probation.

Banks’ probation was revoked earlier this year after prosecutors say he was found in possession of a handgun while on probation.

He remains in prison serving an 18-year sentence. 

