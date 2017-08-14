Shively Police officer under internal investigation regarding social media posts

Shively Police Officer Morris Rinehardt

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Sergeant Josh Myers with Shively Police confirms to WHAS11 an internal investigation is now underway after the department was made aware of an officer's social media posts.

Patrolman Morris Rinehardt is still reporting to duty as of Monday morning, Aug. 14, the Facebook posts allegedly made by Rinehardt reference the Charlottesville, Va. incident over the weekend, where a car allegedly driven by 20-year-old James Fields Junior drove through a group of counter-protesters during a white supremacist rally. One woman was killed.

Rinehardt's post allegedly shows the Dodge Challenger that ran through the Virginia crowd and has a caption on the damaged vehicle that reads, "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram."

The following is another post on Rinehardt's Facebook page:

This is another post regarding #Charlottesville where Shively Patrolman Rinehardt allegedly commented on. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Ze5C0kJt3t — Tabnie L. Dozier (@TVTabnie) August 14, 2017

Sergeant Myers says the posts were brought to the Shively Police Chief and Mayor's attention Sunday afternoon, and on Monday morning, Patrolman Rinehardt was served a 48-hour notice of plans for an administrative review by an Internal Affairs Investigator.

Myers says the 48-hour notice is required by the Police Officer Bill of Rights which allows an officer to receive notice prior to being questioned in an administrative manner.

The Shively Police Department says it does not condone or tolerate insensitive material in any form.

