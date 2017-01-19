Shively Police Officer says he forgives the man who shot him

Probus pleaded guilty (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than a year after shots rang out in in a Shively home, the men at the center of the case say they're ready to move on.

Detective Wes Singleton with the Shively Police Department said, "We accomplished what we want to accomplish which was a plea of guilty, multiple felonies, prison time and obviously that this individual will not be allowed to purchase firearms in the future."

That individual is Kenneth Probus.

Police said he shot Officer Wes Singleton several times, while the officer was serving a warrant at his home in January of 2016. Probus claims he thought Singleton was an intruder.

But police said they made their presence known, and Probus opened fire on them.

"It’s a helpless feeling to be in that position, as anybody would be, but I think even more so as a police officer,” Singleton said.

Going before a judge Thursday morning, Probus accepted a deal. He pleaded guilty to four class D felonies, including wanton endangerment and third-degree assault. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.



"I think it’s fair given the circumstances and it was up to Kenny and he chose to take it,” Leland Hubert, Probus’ attorney, said.

Probus agreed to a seven-year prison sentence. Hubert said he was confident that the commonwealth had enough evidence to prove Probus guilty in trial.

Hubert said, "It was a very difficult case, I think it was difficult for both sides. Anytime you have an officer injured, it’s difficult. Obviously, Kenny never wanted that to happen and Kenny was injured himself, and I'm sure the officers didn't want that to happen."

"I’ve forgiven him, and I don't hold on to any anger or resentment like I’ve said before, I have to move on,” Singleton said.

Hubert said Probus will request a shock probation hearing in 30 days. The commonwealth's attorney's office said they will not object.

