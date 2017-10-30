Shively police looking to ID driver in deadly Dixie Hwy hit, run

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

SHIVELY (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department is looking to ID a driver they say did not stop after hitting a pedestrian on Oct. 26.

The victim, 34-year-old Rodrick Grinstead, was hit by a vehicle in the 4100 block of Dixie Highway and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Grinstead was hit around 8 p.m. Police said he was crossing Dixie Highway in front of a Bearno’s to a Circle K on the other side of the highway.

The suspect vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway. According to police, one vehicle swerved to miss Grinstead but was then hit by the suspect vehicle.

The police said the driver is a female, which they received from witness accounts. They also say the vehicle she was driving is a Toyota Corolla or a Nissan Centra with damage to the front of it. The driver’s side door is a light color and does not match the color of the rest of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on this vehicle to call 502-930-2SPD. Police said they want to talk to the driver.

Through the help of witnesses and video from businesses in the area, police compiled the suspect driver and vehicle description.

