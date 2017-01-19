Wes Singleton (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department talked for the first time after a suspect plead guilty to the shooting of one of their own officers while serving a drug warrant back in January 2016.

The news conference happened the same day Kenneth Probus plead guilty to shooting Officer Wes Singleton.

Shively PIO Josh Myers said the department is much closer since that day in January.

“We feel like this is a victory,” Myers said.

Singleton said he had to have two surgeries and seven months of physical therapy. He said there was a time where he could not walk. He recalled feeling helpless during that time.

Singleton feels he is ready to move on and get back to policing.

Myers said Probus’ conviction is allowing the police department to move on.

Shively Police said officers who were involved in this shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing.



(© 2017 WHAS)