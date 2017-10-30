Shively officer back on duty after April shooting

Officer Chad Kolter and subject William Bordeau (Photo: provided by the Shively Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Shively Police says an officer has returned to duty following an April shooting.

Officer Chad Kolter was on administrative leave after responding to a call of a suicidal man armed with a gun on April 27.

Police say William Bordeau pointed a gun towards officers and Kolter shot him multiple times.

That man survived the shooting.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Officer Kolter had been cleared of any wrongdoing and followed proper procedure.

