Ships prepare for Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crews are putting the finishing touches on the steamboats that will race down the Ohio River in the Great Steamboat Race Wednesday.

The race has been a Kentucky Derby Festival staple for decades with the first race happening in 1963, the year Jefferson County purchased the Belle of Louisville.

The year, the hometown Belle of Louisville will race the Belle of Cincinnati to the finish line at the Clark Memorial Bridge.

Points will also be awarded to the boat that completes tasks such as knot tying and other tasks.

The race is set for 6 p.m.

