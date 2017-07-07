Sheriff: Man with machete, gun kills 1 man, assaults 2 women

(Photo: WTVQ)

BRONSTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say an attack by a Kentucky man wielding a machete and a handgun led to one person's death and two women being hospitalized.



News outlets report the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says charges are forthcoming against 28-year-old Cody T. Hall in connection with the Thursday morning attack.



A sheriff's office news release says officers used stun guns on Hall, who'd complied with an order to drop his weapons before he "rushed the officers" and assaulted them. Hall was arrested after a short chase.



Deputies later found the body of 50-year-old Lilburn Scott Holbrook at the residence where the assault occurred. Sheriff's Office Maj. Jeffery Hancock says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.



Hall was taken to a hospital with not life-threatening injuries.



Hancock says the incident is under investigation., Hobby admitted to possessing the bags of drugs.

