Shepherdsville police looking for missing 16-year-old

Matthew Clinard

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police in Shepherdsville are asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile.

Matthew D. Clinard, 16 of Lebanon Junction, was last seen in the Summers Drive area of Hillview, Ky. on Jan. 13, 2017.

Clinard is 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He could be wearing camouflage Nike tennis shoes and a Nike zip-up hoodie, according to police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the Shepherdsville Police Department at 502-543-7074 or a local law enforcement agency.

