Shepherdsville Police Dept. looking for missing male juvenile

Wayne Graham (Photo: Graham family photo)

SHEPHERDSVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shepherdsville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Wayne E. Graham of Shepherdsville, was last seen on Cherry Street in Shepherdsville, Ky. on the evening of Feb. 5.

Graham is 5’2”, 110 pounds, thin build, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on Graham’s whereabouts contact the Shepherdsville Police Department, the anonymous tipline at 502-215-1588, or your local law enforcement agency.

