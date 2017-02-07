WHAS
Shepherdsville Police Dept. looking for missing male juvenile

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 10:28 AM. EST February 07, 2017

SHEPHERDSVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shepherdsville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Wayne E. Graham of Shepherdsville, was last seen on Cherry Street in Shepherdsville, Ky. on the evening of Feb. 5.

Graham is 5’2”, 110 pounds, thin build, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on Graham’s whereabouts contact the Shepherdsville Police Department, the anonymous tipline at 502-215-1588, or your local law enforcement agency.

