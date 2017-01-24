Shepherdsville Police Dept. looking for help in locating missing juvenile

Ashlynn Jones

SHEPHERDSVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shepherdsville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Ashlynn N. Jones.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Shepherdsville, Ky. on January 17.

She is 5’ tall, 125 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jones to contact the Shepherdsville Police Department at 502-921-1000.

