WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Shepherdsville Police Dept. looking for help in locating missing juvenile

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 11:26 AM. EST January 24, 2017

SHEPHERDSVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shepherdsville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Ashlynn N. Jones.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Shepherdsville, Ky. on January 17.

She is 5’ tall, 125 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jones to contact the Shepherdsville Police Department at 502-921-1000.

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories