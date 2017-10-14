Shelbyville set to dedicate statue of Squire Boone

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The city of Shelbyville will dedicate a statue to Squire Boone Saturday.

Raymond Graf sculpted the statue of Boone, who was Daniel Boone's brother and a Shelbyville settler.

Graf is also known for sculpting the Pee Wee Reese statue in front of Slugger Field and the Pat Day sculpture at Churchill Downs.



The Squire Boone project goes back nearly five years.



Former Shelbyville Mayor Neil Hackworth says it's exciting to finally see it become a reality.

"Like any fundraising project, it took a little longer than we had hoped, but we were finally able to raise enough funds to pay for the statue and do all this site work that you see here today and get things underway and finally have this dedication tomorrow,” Hackworth said.

Former Governor Martha Layne Collins will be the guest speaker at the dedication ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m.



© 2017 WHAS-TV