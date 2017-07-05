Shelby Co. judge ready to look at fireworks issues regarding horses

SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – On Tuesday there was a growing concern in Shelby County about fireworks spooking horses and causing stampedes and injuries.

Now, a judge is ready to take a closer look at the problem and into possible fixes. Shelby County Judge Executive Dan Ison says this isn't a new problem but complaints are growing. Ison and his magistrates will look at the law and whether it needs to change.

Shelby County horse owners aren't trying to get rid of fireworks altogether just hoping to prevent residents from lighting big fireworks close to these farms.

