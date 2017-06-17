Shawnee Park basketball courts dedicated, Dequante Hobbs remembered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials have christened the new courts at Shawnee Park in west Louisville.

The Saturday event marked the first game for the 2017 Dirt Bowl, where people congregate for peace, unity and great basketball.

This year’s Dirt Bowl festivities began on a different note, starting with a special ceremony to honor Dequante Hobbs, the 7-year-old boy shot and killed in May.

“We wanted to use this historic occasion to honor DQ for his brilliant and short time here. No one should have to leave us the way he did. He's in heaven looking down upon us right now saying, 'make something good happen as a result of what happened to me’,” Mayor Fischer said.

So far, there have been no arrests in Dequante’s death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

