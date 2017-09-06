Sexual assault cases near UofL close to a resolution

A court session for the sexual assault case that happened near UofL's campus.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Two of the three men accused in sexual assault cases that happened near the University of Louisville’s campus appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dezmeontai Tinsley and Daysean McDowell are both charged with rape, sodomy, robbery and kidnapping in connection to the incidents.

Police say Tinsley and McDowell held a woman at gunpoint, forcing her into her car and sexually assaulting her last September at 3rd and Gaulbert Streets. They are also accused of forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account before they let her go. Police say a second, similar assault involving the two suspects and a UofL student happened the very next day.

The suspects’ trial is set for next month but in court Wednesday, the attorneys asked Judge Mitch Perry for more time, saying the case is close to being resolved. Judge Perry pushed the case until Monday morning.

The prosecutor, John Balliet, says it's been a tough year for the victims in the case and hopes a resolution will help in their healing process.

“It'll be nice when it's over and we can tell them that it's been resolved so they can move on and deal with the rest of their lives,” says Balliet.

There is also a third defendant in the case, Ryan Cohen, who recently took a plea deal. Cohen was charged with rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping and arson. In the deal, the rape charge was dismissed and he will serve 15 to 17 years in prison.



