Several local events honoring veterans happening today

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There are several events happening today honoring the veterans who have died serving our country.

The 25th annual memorial service of the Vietnam Veterans of America will be held today.

That's happening at 2 p.m. in Mt. Washington at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery located on North Bardstown Road.



The Keynote speaker is Major Marty Pinkston.

Also today, Jeffersontown and the American Legion Post 244 is inviting veterans, active duty military and the general public to the 22nd annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park on Taylorsville Road.



The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. In the event of rain it will be held in the community center at the park.

The Friends of Eastern Cemetery are hosting the annual Memorial Day Veteran Grave Flagging event today.

During the flagging event, volunteers will place American flags at the foot of every veteran's grave in the cemetery, which is located on Baxter Avenue.



This year a special guest will be attending the event, Louisville City Football Club's George Davis IV.

That event is happening from 12:30 to 1:30 this afternoon.



© 2017 WHAS-TV