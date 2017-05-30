SETX Regional Planning Commission pushing for 9-1-1 texting

BEAUMONT - If you live in Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Newton, Jasper or Tyler counties, you'll get a bounce-back message if you text 9-1-1.

Some want to bring this resource to Southeast Texas to give you another way to communicate with 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Houston resident Chad Flores thinks it could save a life if there was no way for someone to talk to a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

"It sounds like a great idea to me, an easier way to leverage technology and access their government services easier," Flores said.

And according to an FCC document, in dozens of Texas counties that service is offered.

Here in Beaumont, Pete De La Cruz, the 9-1-1 Operations Director at the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission believes texting during an ongoing situation can help dispatchers and first responders.

"If we were to have a large scale event at some public venue, that information coming in would augment the voice calls so that law enforcement would have an overall picture of what is going on," De La Cruz said.

Flores thinks there are pros and cons to the proposal.

"I can imagine there are probably opportunities for abuse, but that was probably the same when we only had phone access. If for some reason they can't make a phone call, they can still get the help they need,” Flores said.

Now area leaders need to get on board but if that happens some of us could be a few thumb taps from help.

De La Cruz hopes to get this service to agencies in Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties by the end of this year.

