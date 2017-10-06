Settlement reached in lawsuit over Katina Powell's book

The attorney for Andre McGee says that a book claiming that he hired escorts for U of L recruits is entirely false. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A settlement was reached in the lawsuit over Katina Powell's book on the UofL prostitution scandal, according to our news partners at the Courier-Journal.

Powell wrote she provided strippers for Louisville basketball players and recruits between 2010 and 2014. Six women sued Powell, claiming they were wrongly portrayed as prostitutes in the book "Breaking Cardinal Rules.

The women's attorney would not give any details about the settlement.

