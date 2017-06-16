Senior citizens warned to stay safe after string of armed robberies

(Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- LMPD officers continue to warn senior citizens after several people reported being robbed at gunpoint in the Okolona, Highview and PRP areas this past week.

"It's a little bit unusual. Seniors don't tend to be victims of that type of violent crime as much as younger folks," Paul Troy, a senior crime victim advocate with ElderCare Services said. "This sort of street crime, especially with a handgun, is a little bit more unusual, but unfortunately, this is the world we're living in today."

LMPD believes two people - a man and a woman - targeted and robbed six senior citizens in four days this past week. Two people reported being robbed on Monday around Applegate Lane and Smyrna Parkway. Police received another two robbery reports Thursday - one in the 7th Division and one near Blue Lick Road. LMPD also reported two more armed robberies Friday in Okolona.

Troy, who works with senior citizens and helps them navigate the criminal and court systems, said while seniors are often targeted with financial scams, instances like these are less common.

"They tend to be less often victimized than younger folks, but they tend to be more aware or more vigilant about that kind of thing," he said.

Troy said many of the safety tips given to seniors are the same advice given to everyone else, like making sure to be aware of one's surroundings, locking one's doors and windows and making sure not to carry too much cash at once.

"The biggest thing is to be alert and aware of surroundings and trust your instincts," he said. "If something doesn't feel right, go back in your house and lock the door."

"Everybody needs to be involved," Mayor Greg Fischer, D.-Louisville, said Friday morning when talking about Louisville's crime prevention plan. "This is not a time for finger-pointing or blame. People have got to focus and come together to solve this problem of violent crime."

"Criminals tend to be cowards and they tend to go for people who are more vulnerable, who they perceive to be targets," Troy said.

Louisville Metro Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information should contact LMPD through its anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV