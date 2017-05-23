Seneca High seniors bring the beach to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the school year closes for Jefferson County students, many are already thinking about summer vacation plans.

Tuesday morning at Seneca High School, students were greeted to a makeshift beach, part of the senior class prank.

They left the message of “be safe, be responsible, be respectful and do it the Redhawk way.”

Seneca High seniors graduate on Thursday.

