Senator Paul not swayed on Graham-Cassidy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Senator Rand Paul says he is still voting “no” on the Republican lead health care reform bill known as “Graham-Cassidy".

Kentucky's Junior Senator commented on the legislation after an appearance in Louisville Monday.

Senator Paul said, while he's reviewing changes, he still intends to vote against the Obamacare replacement plan. There's been an effort to sweeten the deal that includes Medicaid dollar increases for Kentucky and Arizona which are two states with Senators who oppose the plan.

"It looks suspicious doesn't it”, asked Sen. Paul when asked about the bill incentives. “I'm not for doing that and that's the other thing. “I've seen three or four different reports whether Kentucky does better or worse and the thing is, if all we're doing is shifting the money basically keeping the system, I don't know if we've fundamentally changed anything other than we're reshuffling who gets the money. That's going to make some people happy and embitter other people.”

Senator Paul said he expects the voting to be close. Senator John McCain has said he'll vote "no". If a third Republican joins them the bill will likely fail.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he’ll call for a vote this week but the timing is still in question.

