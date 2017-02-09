Senate OKs bill with incentive to start school year later

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation that offers an incentive for school districts to voluntarily push back the start of the school year to late August.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer says the trend toward earlier starting school dates has hurt tourism. He also says students don't learn as well when it's so hot.

Some Kentucky school districts start classes in early August.

Under the bill that passed Thursday, districts that don't resume classes at least until the Monday closest to Aug. 26 would not have to meet the state's 170-day requirement.

Those districts would still have to meet the state-mandated minimum of 1,062 hours.

Thayer's bill heads to the House. House Speaker Jeff Hoover says he hasn't reviewed it but likes that it would be voluntary.

