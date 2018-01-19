Sen. Paul's neighbor charged with felony

Rene Boucher in cour on Nov. 9.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Bowling Green, Ky. Doctor and neighbor of Senator Rand Paul could spend 21 months in prison under a plea deal for a federal felony charge.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announcing Friday, Jan. 19, Rene Boucher has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury.

RELATED: Rene Boucher in court for arraignment

According to court documents, Boucher had quote "had enough" after allegedly watching Senator Paul stack brush onto a pile near his property.

Police say Boucher ran onto Paul's property while he was mowing and tackled him to the ground.

The senator suffered several fractured ribs in the attack.

RELATED: Rand Paul's wife speaks out on 'blindside attack' on husband

© 2018 WHAS-TV