Sen. Paul addresses Trump's remarks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The fate of nearly 800,000 people who came to this country as children, hangs in the balance as lawmakers continue to argue over slurs reportedly used by the president.



Trump denied making a vulgar description of Haiti and African nations but did admit to using "tough language".



GOP Senator David Perdue now says the president didn't use the phrase after initially saying he didn't recall Trump's comments



This morning on Meet the Press, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul addressed the president's comments.

“It's unfair to draw conclusions from a remark that wasn't constructive, is the least we can say. And I think it's unfair to sort of paint him, oh well, he's a racist when I know for a fact he cares very deeply for the people in Haiti because he helped to finance a trip when we were able to get vision back for 200 people in Haiti,” Sen. Paul said.



The president is now blaming Democrats for stalled talks on a potential immigration deal, tweeting "DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military."



Trump's tweets came just hours after his administration resumed receiving renewal applications for "dreamers" under DACA.



The administration announced the end of DACA in September, but a federal court order blocked the administration from ending the program.

© 2018 WHAS-TV