Semi gets stuck on Highlands road; damages vehicles, road signs

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Multiple vehicles and at least two road signs are damaged after a semi got stuck on Baringer Avenue in the Highlands, falling victim to the Eastern Parkway Project.

Residents claim there aren't enough signs warning of the road closure, but officials with Louisville Water claim the problem is people ignoring the warnings.

Witnesses said the driver was trying to get around the closed portions of Eastern Parkway, not noticing that one end of Baringer Avenue was closed as well.

By the time the driver did, it was too late, and the semi was hitting mirrors and scraping car doors trying to back out.

Several residents said they heard the noise and came out of their homes to try to help. It happened around 11 Monday night.

After watching the truck hit three vehicles, one of the residents called police.

Camille Coltrain who lives nearby said, "First of all, someone is not really supposed to be navigating through residential roads like that."

The officer tried to help direct the semi back down the street but the turning radius just wasn't there. The semi stayed parked at the end of the street overnight.

Twelve hours later witnesses said the driver hit a street sign and then a stop sign, before driving away.

Construction crews worked quickly to get the sign back in the ground to prevent accidents, as residents came out of their homes to discover the damage done overnight.

"I was on my way to work and I'm running late and, well, it’s really disappointing," Amy Hill said.

Hill's side mirror dangled from her car and paint was scraped off the door.



She and other residents said they blame the driver but they also blame the city, claiming there aren't enough warning signs.

"Some kind of notification would have been helpful," Coltrain said.

But officials with Louisville Water said all of the signage was approved through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. They said the problem isn't with the signs, but with drivers following them.

Louisville Water officials also said residents can request additional signs on their street if traffic is becoming a problem.

Learn more about road closures connected to the Eastern Parkway Project here.



