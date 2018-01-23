Reviving the art of penmanship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--In the age of computers and texting, it seems like penmanship is a dying art. When Common Core was adopted by most U.S. states in 2010, many schools opted not to teach cursive to focus on other disciplines. However, it seems like cursive may be making a comeback as a majority of states have amended their education standards. In most Kentucky schools, basic cursive is taught starting in the 2nd grade and Indiana is in the process of reintroducing the subject.

Handwriting, especially cursive, is necessary for crafting signatures and reading historical documents, but there is more to penmanship than meets the eye. Your handwriting is like your fingerprint - unique to you. Your handwriting can say a lot about your personality.



Graphology, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the study of handwriting, especially for the purpose of character analysis”. In other words, the slant of your letters or spacing between words could give you clues about yourself. Graphology can also be used for employment profiling, psychological analysis, and even marital compatibility.

HuVista International is a nationally recognized leader in the field of graphology. According to their website, HuVista aims to find “human understanding through handwriting analysis”.The Louisville company was established in 1969 by Iris Hatfield, who has numerous published works on handwriting.

“You will always be glad that you learned to write [with] a nice, fluid writing style,” Hatfield said. There are mental, social, and physical benefits of learning cursive and Hatfield hopes that the craft will come alive again.

If you would like your own handwriting analysis, HuVista has a wide range of services available for both personal and professional uses. Prices range from $55 for a “Quick Screen” to $275 for a comprehensive profile or evaluation. For more information, visit the HuVista website.

If you want to do a handwriting analysis for fun, here are a few websites that offer personality quizzes based on how you write. Some require you to copy text for reference, but others are simply based off of your knowledge of your handwriting. These quizzes are not scientific and are intended for entertainment use only.

Sun-Sentinel, Psychologia.co, or Buzzfeed provide quick, easy analyses based on your answers to a few multiple-choice questions.

3 Smart Cubes offers a 35-question survey. If you sign up for a free account, you can receive a simple reading. For the full report, you have to subscribe to the website for $12.99 per month.





