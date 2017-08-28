Psychologist gives parents advice on how to talk to children about death

Dr. Bryan Carter, a child psycologist with Norton Children's Hospital and U of L gives Kentuckiana parents advice on how to have difficult conversations about death with their children. Dr. Carter recommends sites such as http://www.apa.org/ for more reso

WHAS 2:14 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories