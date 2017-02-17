Security cameras fail in Metro Corrections, officers complain of safety concerns

Metro Corrections generic (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Corrections is under fire again. This time the complaint is from the men and women who work inside.

Correction officers claim security cameras within the facility don't always work, which puts their safety and the safety of inmates at risk.

It's the technology jailers rely on to protect inmates and protect themselves, but Wednesday night Metro Corrections officials said technical difficulties caused many security cameras in the facility to stop working, leaving both staff and inmates out of the view of supervisors.

"If our inmates aren't safe, if our corrections officers aren't safe, that’s a problem,” Metro Councilman David James said.

James said staff sent him photos of blank screens that should have been showing video, more than 12 hours after the problem was initially reported.

"They were not feeling safe because the cameras look over the officers down the hallways and in the areas of the jails, to make sure they're safe and that there’s not a bad interaction with an inmate at the jail,” James said.

Jail officials said the issues were fully restored by three the next afternoon, meaning for 21 hours cameras on four floors of the five floor jail were out of commission.

James said this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

He said, "We put our corrections officers in harm's way by working in the jail amongst some of Louisville’s most violent people. So it’s important that the people who work in the control room can see them on the cameras.”

WHAS11 reached out to Metro Corrections to learn more and officials said, “It is not unusual for a technical issue to impact a camera, a computer or other piece of equipment. Metro Corrections works diligently to restore or correct any technical difficulty.”



But James said it shouldn't be happening at all, and he wants to work with the jail to get a system in place that will properly protect everyone.

"Those cameras are very important for everybody involved,” James said.

James plans to reach out to Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton to discuss the issue further.

