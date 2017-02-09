Second suspect sentenced in killing of Ind. couple

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The second suspect accused of killing a southern Indiana couple was sentenced Thursday.



A judge sentenced Kevin Schuler to life without the possibility of parole.



Schuler admitted to robbing and killing Gary Henderson and Asenath Arnold.



Court documents say Schuler and Austin Scott broke into the couple's home and Scott stabbed Henderson more than 20 times while Schuler beat Arnold to death.



Scott was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

