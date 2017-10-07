Sears is closing one of its last Louisville-area stores soon

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing a Sears store at Oxmoor Center in Louisville early next year.

The company confirmed the closing in a statement, saying it was a "difficult, but necessary" decision. The store will have a liquidation sale starting on Oct. 27 and it will close in mid-January.

Here's the statement, in part:

We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store at 7900 Shelbyville Road in Louisville. The store will close to the public in mid-January 2018. Until then, they will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on October 27. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores – and the right format – will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world. We understand that members may be disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location.