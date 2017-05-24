Searching for solutions: The Healing Place

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Its name fits its purpose. The Healing Place in Louisville provides support to men and women looking to overcome their addiction to drugs and alcohol.

It's where Andrew Walls found sobriety. "For me, I can relate heroin to like a warm hug. That's something I never really had in my life growing up," he told WHAS11.

The 29-year-old frequent heroin user would find his way to the Healing Place last August. It was a refuge for his life on the street that took him from Alabama to Kentucky. "August 22nd was the first day I actually slept in a bed in almost eight to nine months," he explained.

Walls isn't alone, but the demand for help is outpacing the supply of beds. Healing Place President Karyn Hascal says the detox program is always at capacity. She estimates 500 men are being turned away each month.

The $29 million expansion project at the men's campus in downtown Louisville will allow more addicts to seek treatment. The Healing Place plans to go from 24 to 75 beds in the detox unit and will add 200 beds to its long-term recovery program. Hascal says treating addicts through a clinical approach is a better use of time and resources than using jails as punishments.

"When someone is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, they're not particularly frightened of jail," she said.

"This problem is not going away and it's not getting any better," said Alaina Combs. She told WHAS11 she was part of the problem for 20 years. Her drug of choice included pain pills, meth and heroin. The mother of two completed her drug treatment program at The Healing Place last September after deciding she couldn't justify her continued trips to jail.

"My life was so bad, it had gotten so bad that anything was better than what I was doing," Combs described.

Combs and Walls now work at the Healing Place mentoring others about what life is like off the streets. Hascal wants the state to invest in more drug treatment centers because she's seen the successes from those who weren't afraid to ask for help. "Being able to provide services to those people who are still suffering – that's really always been my focus," Hascal said.

Walls is now focusing on his next step to recovery. Gone are the days of shooting up and passing out.

"I just feel really good about helping other people man, because it really helps me more than they know it," Walls said.