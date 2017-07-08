Search continues for missing fisherman in Ohio River

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- For Kevin Williams, as time ticks on, hope grows dimmer as he and others continue the search for his son, believed to be lost in the waters of the Ohio River.

"He was a great son, great father, great grandfather," he said. "He was just a great person. He loved everybody."

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Marcus "Shawn" Williams was pulled into the river Friday when he was fishing with his cousin and a friend by the Falls of the Ohio. Conversation officers said a current swept Williams and his friend into the Ohio. A woman did manage to swim into the river to rescue his friend, but Williams has still not been found as crews worked Friday and Saturday combing the waters.

"Couple things were a little bit different today is we brought K-9s out, cadaver dogs to search the water, and we also brought another drone to do bank searches," DNR Cpl. Joe Haywood said Saturday morning.

"I told them last night, it was one of the roughest days I've ever dealt with in my life," Williams said.

It is hard for Williams watching the crews work, but he said he has had a tremendous amount of support with family and friends standing by his side.

"I was raised with a large family, and my family and I, we're just a bunch of nice people, so nice people attract nice people," he said.

For now, all he can do is watch and pray for his son to return home.

"Just ask for y'all prayers and keep on moving," he said.

WHAS11 has reached out to the family of Williams's friend, whom they say is Bill Waugh. Waugh's family said he was released from the hospital this Saturday.

