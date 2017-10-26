Scrimmage proceeds will be directed to hurricane relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A portion of the proceeds from the University of Louisville’s second Red-White intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. will be directed to hurricane relief.

While the NCAA permitted schools to schedule an additional exhibition game to benefit hurricane relief, the Cardinals were unable to identify an appropriate date to play such an event. UofL wished to participate and directing proceeds from UofL’s second Red-White scrimmage was the next best option.

Tickets, priced at $10 each, are on sale at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets may also purchased by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center, including statewide Kroger locations. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders. Tickets are available for UofL students to each scrimmage at no charge, but must be obtained with a valid student ID in advance at the UofL ticket office.

